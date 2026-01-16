Mumbai This Weekend: Sonu Nigam, AR Rehman To Perform Together, Midnight Cycling At Marine Drive; Know What's Happening In The City |

If you’re wondering how to make the most of your weekend, Mumbai has you covered. From a once-in-a-lifetime musical evening featuring some of India’s finest voices to midnight cycling along the sea, festive afterparties, and indulgent brunches, here’s everything happening in Mumbai this weekend that deserves a spot on your calendar.

Midnight Cycling At Marine Drive

For those looking to experience Mumbai after dark, midnight cycling offers a refreshing and safe way to explore the city. Ideal for beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike, the guided ride takes cyclists through some of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks, from the Gateway of India to Worli.

When: Every Saturday in January 2026.

Where: Colaba Causeway

Kai Po Che: A Makar Sankranti Afterparty

Kai Po Che, a high-energy afterparty at Someplace Else in BKC. Swapping kites for cocktails, the night promises neon lights, colourful outfits, and a playlist packed with Bollywood hits. The party takes place on Saturday, January 17, from 9 pm onwards, making it a perfect festive night out.

When: January 17, Saturday

Where: Someplace Else, BKC

The Brunch Society – Oriental Edition

MoMo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is hosting The Brunch Society – Oriental Edition on January 18 from 1 pm to 4 pm. The brunch features refined Asian flavours, live stations, soulful music, and engaging activities for kids, making it an ideal weekend plan for families and food lovers.

When: January 18 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: MoMo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai

Karaoke Nights At Toast – Bistro & Bar

Toast – Bistro & Bar at T24 Residency Hotel, Andheri East, turns Saturdays into sing-along nights with lively karaoke sessions hosted by Half Fry Karaoke. Running from 8 pm to 12 am, the night promises throwback hits, guilty-pleasure songs, and spontaneous duets that bring everyone together.

When: January 17, Saturday

Where: Toast – Bistro & Bar

Haazri – Homage To Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Haazri 2026 promises to be a historic musical evening as four legendary singers, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Shaan, come together on one stage for the very first time. Conceived as a tribute to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, the concert will feature a blend of Sufi, traditional, and Bollywood music, celebrating his timeless legacy and influence on Indian music.

When: January 17, Saturday

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC