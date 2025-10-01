Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai sparked controversy after Nehal Vadoliya, known for the adult web series Gandii Baat and Dunali, accused him of sexual misconduct. She alleged that he kissed her without consent and made comments that made her uncomfortable, including complimenting her laugh as 'beautiful' and calling her 'very sexy' in front of her boyfriend, who was Ghai's manager.

Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Nehal Vadoliya

Now, Subhash has threatened legal action against Nehal, accusing her of trying to tarnish his reputation following her sexual misconduct allegations. "I want to make it clear that any individual attempting to malign my reputation or my companies and team members through false allegations will be held accountable under the law. Our legal team is prepared to take strict action against any such defamatory attempts,"his statement read.

Further, Ghai added, "If anyone has a genuine grievance, the correct and rightful course is to approach the police or the appropriate legal authorities. Resorting to social media to spread unverified claims for publicity is not only misleading to the public but also unlawful."

What Nehal Vadoliya Said Against Subhash Ghai

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Nehal said her boyfriend told her he would take her to Subhash’s house. After arriving, they started drinking, and at one point, Subhash poured her some wine, even though she had already had a couple of glasses.

Further, she said that later she went into a separate room with a washroom, and when she came out, she saw Subhash inside. She assumed he might have also gone there to use the washroom. Nehal added, "There came a point when he was going to bump into me, and I just (shook my head). He was so close to me that all I could see were his big glasses, his muffler, and his (pout)."

"His eyes were closed. When I moved aside, his lips touched my cheek. He kissed me and I told my boyfriend that he was about to kiss me on the lips," she said.

Nehal Vadoliya Reveals Why She Didn't Report To Police

When Nehal was asked why she did not report the incident to the police, she said she was 'too shocked by the trauma' to make sense of anything, and going to the police never even crossed her mind.