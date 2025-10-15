 #JusticeforZubeenGarg Cries Flood Singapore PM's Facebook Posts, Page Restored After Briefly Shutting Down: Report
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore. The police have been investigating his death case, and fans have been spanning Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's comments section on Facebook. Reportedly, more than 20,000 '#JusticeForZubeenGarg' comments were made on his Facebook posts. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Lawrence Wong / Zubeen Garg

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore. The police have been investigating his death case, and a few people have been arrested as well. Meanwhile, fans of the singer have been spanning Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's comments section on Facebook.

According to media portals like The Assam Tribune and The Sentinel, Wong's Facebook account was deactivated for a while due to spanning of '#JusticeForZubeenGarg' comments on his posts.

Aboyob Bhuyan, the founder of The Truth India, also tweeted, "SHOCKING: Singapore Prime Minister @LawrenceWongST has made his Facebook ‘unavailable’ in India after spams of #JusticeForZubeenGarg comments. Over 20,000 comments were made under his profile. Many are saying, he has deleted his profile. But, that’s not true. He has only made it unavailable for the people of India (sic)."

He later shared an update and wrote, "Wong's Facebook profile is now available again on Facebook (sic)."

#JusticeForZubeenGarg Comments On Singapore PM's Post

Well, #JusticeForZubeenGarg comments are being done on Wong's post, and some netizens are also commenting #BoycottSingapore. Check out the comments below...

article-image

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. He was there to attend The Northeast India Festival which was going to take place on September 20 and 21. However, due to his demise the festival was cancelled.

Initially, there were reports that Garg died in a scuba diving accident. But, later it was revealed that he passed away by drowning in water.

article-image

Zubeen Garg Death Case Arrests

The five accused in the death case have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

