 Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha Saath Rahegi'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha Saath Rahegi'

Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha Saath Rahegi'

Actor Akshay Kumar shared pictures with Madhumati and penned an emotional note. Madhumati acted in more than 70 films in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. Many compared her style, grace, and screen presence to that of Helen, one of the most famous dancer-actresses in Indian cinema. She made her debut as a dancer around 1957 and thereafter built her career in films during the 1960s

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Yesteryear actress and dancer Madhumati passed away at the age of 87. She is known for her performances in films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do. The actress was often compared to legendary actress-dancer of her time Helen.

On Wednesday (October 15), actor Vindu Dara Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mourn her death.

Along with her photo, he wrote, "Rest in peace, our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led, filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shared pictures with the late actress and penned an emotional note.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes Hat-Trick Victory
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes Hat-Trick Victory
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Pearl Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Pearl Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

"My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti."

Madhumati acted in more than 70 films in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. Many compared her style, grace, and screen presence to that of Helen, one of the most famous dancer-actresses in Indian cinema.

She made her debut as a dancer around 1957 (in a Marathi movie that reportedly was unreleased) and thereafter built her career in films during the 1960s. She took a break from films in 1977, and later made a brief comeback around 2001.

She was married at the age of 19 to Manohar Deepak.

After her husband’s death in 2002, she devoted herself more to teaching dance, running the Madhumati Dance Academy in Mumbai. Many in the film and dance community considered her not only a performer but also a mentor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Violent Protest Erupts Outside Assam's Baksa Jail As Locals Demand Handing Over Zubeen Garg Death...

Violent Protest Erupts Outside Assam's Baksa Jail As Locals Demand Handing Over Zubeen Garg Death...

#JusticeforZubeenGarg Cries Flood Singapore PM's Facebook Posts, Page Restored After Briefly...

#JusticeforZubeenGarg Cries Flood Singapore PM's Facebook Posts, Page Restored After Briefly...

Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha...

Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha...

'Whatever Goes...': Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral After Father Pankaj Dheer's...

'Whatever Goes...': Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral After Father Pankaj Dheer's...

Pankaj Dheer Death: Old Videos Of The Actor As Karna In Mahabharat Go Viral, Fans Pay Tribute

Pankaj Dheer Death: Old Videos Of The Actor As Karna In Mahabharat Go Viral, Fans Pay Tribute