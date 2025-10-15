Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn Veteran Actress-Dancer Madhumati's Death: 'Aapki Yaad Hamesha Saath Rahegi'

Yesteryear actress and dancer Madhumati passed away at the age of 87. She is known for her performances in films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do. The actress was often compared to legendary actress-dancer of her time Helen.

On Wednesday (October 15), actor Vindu Dara Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mourn her death.

Along with her photo, he wrote, "Rest in peace, our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led, filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend."

Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eRRZ3W1LOx — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 15, 2025

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shared pictures with the late actress and penned an emotional note.

"My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti."

My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vo288LSMRZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2025

Madhumati acted in more than 70 films in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. Many compared her style, grace, and screen presence to that of Helen, one of the most famous dancer-actresses in Indian cinema.

She made her debut as a dancer around 1957 (in a Marathi movie that reportedly was unreleased) and thereafter built her career in films during the 1960s. She took a break from films in 1977, and later made a brief comeback around 2001.

She was married at the age of 19 to Manohar Deepak.

After her husband’s death in 2002, she devoted herself more to teaching dance, running the Madhumati Dance Academy in Mumbai. Many in the film and dance community considered her not only a performer but also a mentor.