'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'

Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here! Bigg Boss 19 has already dropped plenty of hints about what to expect in the upcoming episodes. However, a recent post by Awez Darbar, an eliminated contestant, has left fans in shock. The former housemate appears to have hinted at who might be eliminated in the weekend.
As per Awez Darbar's recent X post, Abhishek Bajaj might get eliminated during this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. Addressing the rumours, the ex-contestant wrote, "I’m really hoping the reports about Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction are false." He added, "He has consistently performed well and deserved to be in top 3!!!! The last few evictions have been unfair 👎 (sic)."
A few hours later Awez posted again, saying, "Abhishek ki ek line aaj bhi dimaag mein ghoom rahi hai.. ‘Jab power ya connections na ho, toh chances hamesha chhin liye jaate hain.’ Tab sirf baat lagi thi… aaj sach lag rahi hai (sic)."
Since Abhishek was considered a strong contestant, his eviction rumour came as a shock to the viewers. A user wrote on X, "WTF! IS IT TRUE ? 😲 #AbhishekBajaj is also eliminated ? Toh yeh show kon jeetega ? Aree yar yeh toh bhut biased cheez huyi hai , this is so unfair ! 🤧
BIASED BIGBOSS #BigBoss19 #BB19." Another angry fan wrote, "Abhishek Bajaj eviction is the most unfair unexpected atrocious cruel eviction in history of BB. Have been watching for 15 yrs have never seen top contestant being eliminated before finale week. It happens at times in finale but not before that. OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK."
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Also Eliminated From House?
Apart from Abhishek, there are rumours that even Neelam has been evicted. As per India TV's report, Bigg Boss 19 had a double eviction this week, with Abhishek and Neelam being evicted from the house.
Did Pranit More Save Ashnoor Kaur & Evict Abhishek Bajaj?
According to several tweets online, Pranit More has returned to the Bigg Boss 19 house with a special power. Reports suggest he was given the task of saving a contestant. Since both Ashnoor and Abhishek were his friends, Pranit chose to save Ashnoor, believing that Abhishek would be safe as he was trending outside the house.
