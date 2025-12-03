 MP News: Woman Files Complaint Against In-Laws For Dowry Demands, Violence In Ratlam
Notably, the couple got married on April 29, 2018 in Ratlam under a government marriage programme. High-ranking officials including Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan attended the wedding. Divya says her troubles started after marriage. She claims her husband drinks heavily, uses drugs and has relationships with other women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A woman named Divya Gehlot has filed a serious complaint against her husband's family, accusing them of dowry demands and violence. Her husband Devendra is the grandson of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

She named her husband, father-in-law Former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, brother-in-law Vishal and grandmother-in-law Anita in her complaint to Ratlam police on Tuesday.

Divya says the family demanded Rs 50 lakh as dowry. She claims they beat her, tortured her mentally and threatened to kill her. She added that the family is also keeping her four-year-old daughter at their house by force.

Divya says her troubles started after marriage. She claims her husband drinks heavily, uses drugs and has relationships with other women. These facts were hidden from her family before the wedding.

According to her complaint, the family kept asking for money, which her father had not given. She says they beat her, starved her and made her life miserable. Her father-in-law Jitendra Gehlot refused to speak about the matter, saying he would share his side of the story with the media later.

