Sexual Harassment Allegations Against IIM-Indore's Placement Cell Member Sparks Protests; ABVP Demands Immediate Action | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has come under the spotlight after a written complaint alleged that a member of its Placement Committee sexually harassed female students during an off-campus programme.

The complaint, submitted by ABVP Indore city secretary Devesh Gurjar and addressed to institute director Prof Himanshu Rai, claimed that despite more than a month having passed since the incident, the administration has not taken decisive action.

According to the letter, the accused, Harshit Kejriwal, continues to remain active on campus and is still listed as a member of the Placement Committee on the institute’s official website.

The complainant has also raised questions on the silence of the committee, led by Muhammad Suhaid under Placement In-charge Prof. Abhishek Mishra, alleging that influential members appear to be shielding the accused.

The complaint states that some stakeholders are attempting to downplay the incident 'under the pretext of protecting the institute’s reputation,' which, ABVP argues, is 'inappropriate, unacceptable, and condemnable.'

It also emphasises that the affected female students have already submitted an official complaint to the institute.

The student organisation has warned that failure to act within three days will result in an 'intense agitation,' for which they state the institute will be held responsible.

Demands of ABVP:

ABVP has placed four key demands before the IIM Indore administration:

Immediate suspension of the accused from the Placement Committee, all student responsibilities, and from the institute.

A thorough investigation into all peers and supporters who allegedly defended the accused, followed by strict disciplinary action.

Dissolution and reconstitution of the current Placement Committee to prevent misuse of authority or intimidation.

A fair, time-bound, and transparent inquiry, along with mental, legal, and administrative support for the affected students.