MP News: RPF Constable Kicks Disabled Man At Nagda Railway Station; Suspended Within Hours--VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has suspended a police constable after a video surfaced showing him kicking a disabled man at Nagda railway station on Tuesday.

The video, recorded by a passenger from inside a train through the window, shows the constable holding the disabled man’s leg, kicking him, and then walking away.

Watch the video below :

Police constable suspended after video of him beating a disabled man was flagged to the PM and Railway Ministry in Madhya Pradesh's Nagda Railway Station#MadhyaPradesh #PoliceBrutality #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/SWUgBg8Whp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 3, 2025

During the suspension period, he will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without permission. He will also receive only the suspension allowance as per rules.

Shocked by the incident, Dr. Milind Tripathi posted the video on Twitter (X) and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Ministry.

Soon after the post, the government took quick action. Police constable Man Singh was suspended with immediate effect. for his behavior. The RPF also informed Dr. Tripathi on Twitter (X) about the action taken and the steps in the investigation.

Dr. Tripathi expressed satisfaction with the fast response and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for taking immediate action.

The Secretary of the Indian Divyangjan Sangh, Suraj Parmar, and Prashant Porwal also called Dr. Tripathi to thank him for raising his voice and helping a disabled person receive justice.

The video went viral on social media and raised serious questions about the behavior of the constable.

According to the order issued by the RPF Superintendent, Indore, the constable’s actions damaged the reputation of the Railways and the police force.

The department said that such behavior is against discipline and the rules of the Railway Protection Force.

The order has been sent to all concerned railway and police offices for further action.