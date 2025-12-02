Indore News: Within A Week Of Launch, Over A Dozen Complaints Filed With DAVV App

Indore News: Within a week of launch, over dozen complaints filed with DAVV app | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s newly launched mobile application ‘e-Samadhan’ has begun receiving student complaints shortly after going live. The app, launched seven days ago, has already recorded more than a dozen submissions, mostly related to undergraduate and postgraduate exam results.

Students have expressed dissatisfaction with discrepancies in their results, including issues in regular and review results. Some students have also uploaded supporting documents to highlight errors. The university administration has initiated a verification process for these complaints. A few students have also alleged improper evaluation of answer sheets.

Vice chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai has directed officials to ensure that complaints filed through the app are resolved within five to six days.

According to university officials, complaints submitted between November 27 and December 1 include six related to results, two to review results, two to evaluation errors and one each regarding delays in degree issuance and migration certificates. Many complaints pertain to low marks in various PG third-semester subjects including MA, MCom, and MSc. The university has decided to conduct a re-totaling of the affected answer sheets.

Meanwhile, although the application was launched a week ago, it is yet to be registered on the Google Play Store. The university must still send necessary documents to Google for verification, a process expected to take around ten days.