MP News: Education Department Clerk In Lokayukta Net, Caught Accepting ₹10k Bribe |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta caught a clerk named Babu Dinesh Bhide red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday. Bhide, posted at Dahi Block Education Office, had demanded this money to process a retired peon's pension case.

According to Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal, Bhilistan Lion Army president Ranjeet Bamaniya filed a complaint with the Lokayukta superintendent in Indore. His father Kunwar Singh Bamaniya retired as a peon from the Education Department in July. Clerk Bhide demanded Rs 10,000 from the family to prepare pension papers and release the NPS deduction amount.

The Lokayukta investigated the complaint and found it to be true. Bhide repeatedly demanded the bribe amount and refused to process the pension file for three months when the family declined to pay. Left with no choice, Ranjeet approached the lokayukta office for help.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed to catch the clerk. On Wednesday, the team arrested Bhide at the BEO office in Dahi . The team included head constables Pramod Yadav, Pawan Patoria, Satish Yadav, Manish Mathur and Krishna Ahirwar.

A case was registered against Bhide under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.