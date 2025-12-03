 MP News: Education Department Clerk In Lokayukta Net, Caught Accepting ₹10k Bribe
A team of Indore Lokayukta caught a clerk named Babu Dinesh Bhide red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday. Bhide, posted at Dahi Block Education Office, had demanded this money to process a retired peon's pension case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta caught a clerk named Babu Dinesh Bhide red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday. Bhide, posted at Dahi Block Education Office, had demanded this money to process a retired peon's pension case.

According to Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal, Bhilistan Lion Army president Ranjeet Bamaniya filed a complaint with the Lokayukta superintendent in Indore. His father Kunwar Singh Bamaniya retired as a peon from the Education Department in July. Clerk Bhide demanded Rs 10,000 from the family to prepare pension papers and release the NPS deduction amount.

A case was registered against Bhide under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

