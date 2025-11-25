'If You Target Me, I'll Shake India': Mamata Banerjee Vows Nationwide Yatra Against SIR, Accuses EC Of 'Acting As BJP Commission' | VIDEO | PTI

Bongaon: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, November 25, escalated her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC), announcing that she would undertake a "nationwide yatra" against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, she warned that any attempt to target her in Bengal would trigger political repercussions across the country.

VIDEO | North 24 Paraganas: "If BJP tries to strike me in Bengal, I will shake its foundation across India", says CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) at anti-SIR rally in Bongaon.



'EC is acting on BJP's behalf'

Banerjee accused the EC of functioning as the “BJP Commission”, alleging that the SIR exercise was being carried out in an unplanned and coercive manner. Claiming that 35 people had died due to what she described as the EC’s “drive to purify the electoral roll”, she assured residents that genuine voters had nothing to fear.

She told the crowd, “Do not be afraid if you are a genuine voter. For so many days they did not conduct SIR. Now they will make you write that you were Bangladeshi and that you want to be Indian. When I am here, I will not allow them to exclude you.”

VIDEO | North 24 Paraganas: "EC no longer impartial body, it has turned into 'BJP Commission'", alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) at anti-SIR rally in Bongaon.



Banerjee questioned why a similar process in BJP-ruled states was not being used to admit the presence of so-called infiltrators. She also accused central agencies of failing to prevent illegal entry into the country, stating that border security and airport checks fall under the Centre’s responsibility.

Banerjee predicts BJP's defeat in 2029

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the BJP would lose the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and be voted out of power nationally in 2029. “If they hurt me, I will show what I can do. I will shake things up. I will move around India after the election,” she said, adding that “Bangla has the guts that Bangla will capture power in Delhi.”

In North 24 Parganas, she said, “If BJP tries to strike me in Bengal, I will shake its foundation across India.”

The BJP dismissed her allegations. Responding in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the SIR was taking place across India and accused Banerjee of creating unnecessary tension. “A data entry operator is required to assist the BLOs, but Mamata Banerjee is not providing one. Nothing is going to happen by the letter,” he told ANI.