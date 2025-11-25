 Chandigarh Traffic Police Takes Action Against Punjab Govt Vehicle For Using Cycle Track To 'Jump Red Lights' - VIDEO
Chandigarh Traffic Police Takes Action Against Punjab Govt Vehicle For Using Cycle Track To 'Jump Red Lights' - VIDEO

Chandigarh Traffic Police issued a challan against a Punjab government vehicle. A viral video showed the car on a cycle track, allegedly to bypass a red light. The incident sparked online discussion regarding official vehicle misuse and accountability, with reports suggesting the vehicle has accumulated multiple fines. Police confirmed action taken.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Chandigarh Traffic Police has taken action against a vehicle belonging to the Punjab government after a video showing the car being driven on a designated cycle track went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on X by a user named Rattan Dhillon, shows the government vehicle allegedly using the cycle track to bypass a red light. “Politicians and government officials are now ruining Chandigarh as well. Imagine a cycle track being used by Punjab government vehicles just to jump red lights. How much lower can we sink? It’s a shame on us as a society!” Dhillon wrote.

Responding to the post, Chandigarh Traffic Police confirmed that action had already been taken. “This matter has already been received on other social media platforms of Chandigarh Traffic Police and action has been taken on this complaint. Violation ID 141919886 has been issued,” the police stated.

The incident has triggered a wider conversation online about accountability of government vehicles. Commenting on the viral post, one user asked, “Who will pay the challan?”

Another user replied that the car had “nearly 67 challans,” with about 60 already paid. When the original commenter again questioned who pays the fines, another user responded with a single word, “Taxpayer.”

