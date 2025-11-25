Cyclone Senyar Likely To Form In 48 Hours In Malaysia, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE Indian States; Check Details

Representative image | X

A well-marked low pressure area over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, November 25.

The system is moving west northwestwards and may first strengthen into a depression over the south Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what IMD said

According to the IMD’s early morning satellite analysis, intense to very intense convection is under way over the south Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca and nearby regions. Current wind speeds are estimated at 15 to 20 knots, gusting to 30 knots, with sea conditions described as moderate.

The IMD also noted an upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin and surrounding areas. This feature is expected to generate a fresh low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around November25, with the likelihood of further intensification.

If the developing system reaches cyclonic storm strength, it will be named Senyar. The name, contributed by the United Arab Emirates, means “lion” and is next on the rotating list for the North Indian Ocean. As per IMD norms, naming takes place only when a deep depression strengthens into a cyclonic storm.

Which Indian states will be affected?

Heavy rainfall is forecast across several southern states and island territories as the system develops. Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rain from November 25 to 27, with very heavy rain likely on November 24 and again from November 28 to 30.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kerala and Mahe may see heavy rainfall between November 24 and 26, while Lakshadweep is likely to receive heavy showers on November 24. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to record heavy rain on November 25 and 29, and very heavy rain from November 26 to 28.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may receive heavy rain on November 29 followed by very heavy rain on November 30. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on varying days over the next week.