Badrinath Dham Portals Closed For Winter, Marking End Of Char Dham Yatra; Temple Adorned With Flowers, Army Band's Musical Tribute; Video

The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham closed for the winter on Tuesday, November 25, marking the end of the Char Dham Yatra. A large number of devotees gathered to offer their final prayers. The band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Scouts played melodies at the occasion.

Ahead of the closing, the temple was decorated with 12 quintals of marigold flowers. The process of closing began at 1 pm and the portals of the holy shrine were closed at 2:56 pm.

VIDEO | Badrinath, Uttarakhand: As the portals of Badrinath Dham close for winter, marking the end of the Char Dham Yatra, large crowds gathered to offer their final prayers.



Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with Badrinath temple. It is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The temple is approximately 50 feet tall with a small cupola on top, covered with a gold gilt roof. The holy shrine is divided into three parts, the Garbha Griha or the sanctum sanctorum, the Darshan Mandap where rituals are conducted, and the Sabha Mandap where pilgrims gather for prayers.

At the Badarinath Mandir Gate, directly opposite the main idol of the Lord himself, is seated the idol of bird Garud, vehicle of Lord Badarinarayan.

Last month, the portals of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season.