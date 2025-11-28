Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Rape And Coercing To Terminate Pregnancy After Woman Files Detailed Complaint | X

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is facing a fresh criminal case after a woman submitted a complaint alleging rape and coercion to terminate her pregnancy.

The complaint, handed directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was later forwarded to the Crime Branch, leading to the transfer of the case from Valiyamala Police Station to Nemom for further action.

According to a report by News18, the allegations against Mamkootathil include causing a miscarriage without consent and sexual exploitation. Police have invoked Section 89 in relation to the accusation of forcing a pregnancy termination. The Crime Branch is expected to register a formal FIR, which could pave the way for the MLA’s arrest.

The complaint comes months after multiple harassment allegations surfaced against the legislator in August, intensifying scrutiny around him. Audio clips and WhatsApp messages circulating on social media this week, purportedly linked to the complainant’s claims, have further amplified public attention.

In a reaction posted online, Mamkootathil said, “As long as I know, I have done no wrong. I will deal with this legally. Truth will always triumph.”

Despite his suspension from the Congress and resignation as Kerala Youth Congress president, Mamkootathil continues as an MLA and remains active in the run-up to the December 11 local body polls. He has been campaigning in Palakkad through house visits, street-level outreach and ward mobilisation.

Political observers note that the timing of the case has raised questions within rival camps. CPI(M) and BJP workers have attempted to restrict his campaign activities, although these efforts have reportedly met with local resistance.

Former BJP state chief K Surendran has urged Mamkootathil to resign, stating that stepping down is now the need of the hour.

Mamkootathil, who entered electoral politics with a strong debut by winning the Palakkad bypoll last year, has recently drawn attention for intervening with election authorities to protect a UDF candidate’s nomination.