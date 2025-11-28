 Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized

Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12 Crore Seized

The joint operation, conducted at multiple locations, resulted in the arrest of key cartel members, seizure of high-value narcotics worth around Rs 12 crore, and the detention of 30 illegally overstaying foreign nationals. Officials said the action stemmed from intelligence shared by TGNAB in connection with FIR No. 08/25 registered in Hyderabad.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
In a major inter-state crackdown on a transnational drug trafficking network, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB). | X @CrimeBranchDP

New Delhi: In a major inter-state crackdown on a transnational drug trafficking network, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), has dismantled a sprawling African drug cartel operating across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The joint operation, conducted at multiple locations, resulted in the arrest of key cartel members, seizure of high-value narcotics worth around Rs 12 crore, and the detention of 30 illegally overstaying foreign nationals.

Officials said the action stemmed from intelligence shared by TGNAB in connection with FIR No. 08/25 registered in Hyderabad.

”The coordinated efforts of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau resulted in significant narcotics seizures across multiple locations, including Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Nilothi, Pratap Enclave, Greater Noida, Munirka, demonstrating the effectiveness of the joint operation,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

FPJ Shorts
Maxton Hall Season 2: Episode 6 On OTT- Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Series
Maxton Hall Season 2: Episode 6 On OTT- Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Series
Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo Hosts First-Ever Bonsai & Origami Exhibition By BMC And Japan Consulate
Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo Hosts First-Ever Bonsai & Origami Exhibition By BMC And Japan Consulate
Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP For ‘Weaponising Vande Mataram’ To Target Minority MLAs
Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP For ‘Weaponising Vande Mataram’ To Target Minority MLAs
'5 Petrol Pump Hai Ladke Ke Paas': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
'5 Petrol Pump Hai Ladke Ke Paas': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
Read Also
Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Unidentified Vehicle In Kota, Probe Underway
article-image

One of the breakthroughs was at Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, where Ugandan national Zainab Kyobutungi, believed to be a key supplier in the network, was arrested.

Police recovered 195 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of MDMA and Rs 40,500 in cash, leading to the registration of an NDPS case.

At Sant Garh, Tilak Nagar, Nigerian national Bekki, identified as a major distributor, was arrested with 5,209 MDMA pills, 35.46 grams of cocaine and Rs 78,000 in cash.

Her disclosures led to the arrest of another Nigerian, Frank, from Nihal Vihar, from whom 60 MD pills were recovered.

Read Also
Rajasthan Gang War Caught On Camera: Thar Runs Over Bike, Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight
article-image

In another raid, police searched a locked property linked to Jean Ahmad alias Godwin, wanted by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), and recovered over 106 grams of cocaine and 107 grams of heroin, indicating the premises were used as a storage hub.

The operation also led to the arrest of several Indian facilitators, including Badruddin, Zafar, and others who allegedly handled the cartel’s finances and communication infrastructure. Several accused supplied SIM cards on proxy credentials to ensure the cartel’s anonymity.

During the raids, police detained 30 foreign nationals, 12 women and 18 men, found overstaying without valid documents. While the men were shifted to a deportation facility, proceedings for the women are underway.

“This reflects the strong enforcement action taken to prevent illegal immigrants from using the national capital region as a haven for organised criminal activity,” Jt. Commissioner, Crime Branch, Surender Kumar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Minister Under Fire After Women Dancers Seen Performing Before Him At Udhayanidhi’s...

Tamil Nadu Minister Under Fire After Women Dancers Seen Performing Before Him At Udhayanidhi’s...

Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash

Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash

SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking National Guidelines Against ‘Menstruation Checks’

SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking National Guidelines Against ‘Menstruation Checks’

Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12...

Delhi–Telangana Crackdown Busts African Drug Cartel; Key Suppliers Held, Narcotics Worth ₹12...

UP: Four Arrested After SUV Attempts To Run Over Police Team In Kotwali Area

UP: Four Arrested After SUV Attempts To Run Over Police Team In Kotwali Area