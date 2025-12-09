Mumbai Civic Update: BMC To Supply Treated Colaba STP Water To Cricket Club Of India For Ground Maintenance

BMC signs three-year agreement to supply treated STP water to CCI for ground upkeep | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 09: The BMC will be providing treated water from its Colaba Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for the upkeep of its grounds and lawns. Under a three-year agreement, CCI will receive 100 kilolitres daily, with supply set to begin next week following their request.

First Treated Water Supply to a Private Entity

Mumbai generates 2,190 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage daily, of which only 22.65 MLD is recycled for non-potable use; the rest flows into the sea and creeks untreated.

Until now, treated water has been used for road cleaning, firefighting, and garden landscaping, making this the first instance of supply to a private entity for non-potable purposes.

The BMC will charge a nominal fee of Rs 21 per kilolitre and provide water for eight months each year, excluding the monsoon. A civic official said, “CCI will arrange tankers to collect water from the STP filling point.”

Colaba STP: Largest Of Four Plants

Among Mumbai’s four operational STPs — Colaba, Banganga, Chembur, and Charkop — the Colaba STP, operational since 2020, is the largest, with a treatment capacity of 37 MLD. It currently recycles 15 MLD of sewage daily, sourced solely from Colaba. Functioning as a tertiary treatment facility, the STP treats water for non-potable use.

The BMC plans to upgrade it to an Advanced Treatment Plant (ATP) in the near future, enabling the recycled water to meet standards for human consumption.

7 New STPs Targeted for 2026–2028 Completion

In May 2022, the BMC launched a project to build seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD), and Versova (180 MLD), with a total capacity of 2,464 MLD.

Scheduled for phased completion between 2026 and 2028, the project — stalled for nearly two decades — was initially awarded at Rs 25,963 crore, but delays and a 6% GST hike have raised the cost to Rs 27,309.83 crore.

