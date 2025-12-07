Mumbai News: BMC Likely To Invite Tenders For Gargai Dam Next Week; 440 MLD Supply Boost Expected Amid Pending Wildlife Clearances

Gargai Dam to add 440 MLD to Mumbai’s water supply; tenders likely soon with key approvals pending | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: Ahead of the upcoming BMC elections, the civic body is gearing up to take the final step toward launching its ambitious Gargai Dam project. Although key approvals from the National Wildlife Board and the Forest Department are still awaited, the BMC is likely to invite tenders for the project in the coming week. The Gargai project, Mumbai’s eighth dam, will add 440 million litres of water per day (MLD) to the city’s water supply.

City Faces 500 MLD Shortfall Despite Supply From Seven Existing Lakes

Mumbai currently receives around 4,000 MLD of drinking water from seven lakes but still faces a shortfall of about 500 MLD. The seventh dam, the Middle Vaitarna, was constructed by the BMC in 2014 in Mokhada, Thane district.

The long-delayed Gargai Dam project, put on hold during the Mahavikas Aghadi government, is now set to move forward. With BMC elections approaching, the Mahayuti government directed the BMC to issue tenders and fast-track the project, but the civic body has struggled to acquire land for compensatory afforestation.

Tenders Likely Next Week; Clearances Awaited

“We have secured all necessary clearances, including the recent nod from the State Wildlife Board. Clearances from the National Wildlife Board and the Forest Department are still pending. In addition, land in Hingoli district will be acquired for compensatory afforestation. The tender for the project will be issued next week, and the selected contractor will be responsible for obtaining any further approvals,” said a senior civic official.

Project to Affect 6 Villages in Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary

The proposed Gargai Dam in the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary will occupy 658 hectares of forest land. Two villages — Ogda and Khodada — will be fully submerged, while Pachghar, Tilmal, Phanasgaon and Amle will be partially affected. Project-affected persons (PAPs) will be relocated to 400 hectares of Forest Development Corporation land in Devli taluka, Palghar district.

Nearly three lakh trees are expected to be cleared, with compensatory afforestation planned on 400 hectares in Chandrapur and 110 hectares in Hingoli, leaving a shortfall of 148 hectares.

Rs 3,105-Crore Project Includes Tunnel to Modak Sagar Dam

As part of the project, a one-kilometre-long tunnel will be constructed to connect the Gargai Dam to the Modak Sagar Dam, located to its south, which is one of the existing sources supplying water to Mumbai. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,105 crore, with the BMC allocating Rs 35.51 crore for it in the 2025–26 financial year.

