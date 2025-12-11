Mumbai Airport Achieves Top Level 5 Carbon Accreditation, Strengthens Net Zero Push | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has achieved Level 5 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, becoming one of only 30 airports in the world to reach this benchmark. The rating is the highest available under the globally recognised framework and confirms that the airport has reached operational net zero emissions for Scope 1 and 2. It also validates a clear roadmap for achieving net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited, the recognition is the outcome of a data driven approach built on measuring, managing, and reducing carbon output. This process is guided by a robust ESG policy and a cross-functional carbon management committee that oversees year-on-year performance.

India’s Sustainability Leader

CSMIA is now among seven airports in the Asia Pacific region, and four in India, to attain this level. The programme, which is the industry standard for evaluating airport progress on emissions reduction, places Level 5 airports in an advanced category of decarbonisation maturity.

The airport has also distinguished itself in other global assessments. It remains the first in India, and only the third in the world, to secure Level 5 accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International.

A spokesperson for MIAL said that the achievement reinforces the airport’s long-standing commitment to sustainable operations. They added that CSMIA will continue to combine innovation with environmental responsibility while creating new standards for the aviation sector.

Global Recognition from Industry Leaders

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia Pacific and Middle East, praised the airport for its leadership in environmental performance. He noted that the accreditation demonstrates strong collaboration with industry partners and aligns with global net zero goals for 2050. With four airports in India now at Level 5, the region has become the second largest cluster of top tier carbon accredited airports.

Deep Sustainability Measures at CSMIA

The accreditation reflects years of investment in green technologies and the airport’s long term climate strategy. MIAL has eliminated all Scope 1 and 2 emissions through structural and technological upgrades, resulting in more than 98 per cent reduction since FY2022. Key initiatives include the shift to one hundred per cent renewable electricity, improved energy intensity, full transition to electric vehicles, and the replacement of high impact refrigerants with environmentally friendly alternatives.

The airport has deployed energy efficient HVAC systems, LED lighting, advanced automation tools, and strengthened carbon governance through an updated ESG policy introduced in 2025. CSMIA continues to align its climate strategy with global reporting standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As the airport advances its plans to decarbonise ground operations and support the transition towards sustainable aviation fuel, CSMIA remains committed to sustained transparency through its annual sustainability reports.

With ANI Inputs