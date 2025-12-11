Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO

Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case |

MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared before the Thane Railway Court on Thursday for a hearing linked to the 2008 railway recruitment violence at Kalyan station. The incident involved MNS workers assaulting North Indian candidates who had arrived for recruitment exams, leading to disruption and damage to railway property. A case was registered against Thackeray and several party workers soon after.

Thane , Maharashtra: In connection with the 2008 railway recruitment case, MNS President Raj Thackeray appeared today at the Thane District Sessions Court Advocate Omkar Rajurkar says, "There were 1-8 accused and we have decided to charge them and the trial will start soon..." pic.twitter.com/CLCmtsFFv7 — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2025

During the brief hearing, the judge asked Thackeray whether he confessed to the charges. Thackeray replied that he did not admit guilt. The judge noted that the matter could be concluded within a month and asked for full cooperation from all accused. Thackeray agreed to comply.

What The Defence Said

Speaking after the hearing, Thackeray’s lawyer Omkar Rajurkar said the next date has not been decided yet and will be issued later. He added that Thackeray does not need to appear again in person unless directed. Rajurkar confirmed that the court asked whether the accused admitted to the crime, and Thackeray stated clearly that he did not. The judge reiterated that cooperation was expected as the case nears completion.

Rajurkar stressed that Thackeray would continue to cooperate fully with the proceedings.

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to 2008, when MNS workers allegedly targeted North Indian candidates at Kalyan station during a railway recruitment drive. The attackers argued that migrant job seekers were taking opportunities meant for local youth. Following the violence, a case was filed against Raj Thackeray and seven MNS workers, all of whom were arrested but later released.

Originally heard in the Kalyan Court, the matter was later shifted to the Thane Railway Court. Due to repeated absence of the accused at earlier hearings, the court had issued an arrest warrant, which was later cancelled after an application by Thackeray’s legal team.

With the court indicating that the case could conclude within a month, the matter now moves towards its final phase.