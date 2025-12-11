 Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO

Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO

Raj Thackeray appeared before the Thane Railway Court on Thursday for a hearing in the 2008 Kalyan station assault case, where MNS workers were accused of attacking North Indian job applicants during railway recruitment. Thackeray told the court he does not admit guilt and agreed to cooperate fully. The court indicated the case could conclude within a month.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case |

MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared before the Thane Railway Court on Thursday for a hearing linked to the 2008 railway recruitment violence at Kalyan station. The incident involved MNS workers assaulting North Indian candidates who had arrived for recruitment exams, leading to disruption and damage to railway property. A case was registered against Thackeray and several party workers soon after.

During the brief hearing, the judge asked Thackeray whether he confessed to the charges. Thackeray replied that he did not admit guilt. The judge noted that the matter could be concluded within a month and asked for full cooperation from all accused. Thackeray agreed to comply.

What The Defence Said

Speaking after the hearing, Thackeray’s lawyer Omkar Rajurkar said the next date has not been decided yet and will be issued later. He added that Thackeray does not need to appear again in person unless directed. Rajurkar confirmed that the court asked whether the accused admitted to the crime, and Thackeray stated clearly that he did not. The judge reiterated that cooperation was expected as the case nears completion.

FPJ Shorts
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event

Rajurkar stressed that Thackeray would continue to cooperate fully with the proceedings.

Read Also
Uddhav–Raj Thackeray Meeting Fuels Speculation Of Possible Alliance Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic...
article-image

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to 2008, when MNS workers allegedly targeted North Indian candidates at Kalyan station during a railway recruitment drive. The attackers argued that migrant job seekers were taking opportunities meant for local youth. Following the violence, a case was filed against Raj Thackeray and seven MNS workers, all of whom were arrested but later released.

Originally heard in the Kalyan Court, the matter was later shifted to the Thane Railway Court. Due to repeated absence of the accused at earlier hearings, the court had issued an arrest warrant, which was later cancelled after an application by Thackeray’s legal team.

With the court indicating that the case could conclude within a month, the matter now moves towards its final phase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested

Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested

Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO

Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO

Mumbai Local Train Update: Body Found On Tracks Near Ghatkopar Disrupts Central Railway Services...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Body Found On Tracks Near Ghatkopar Disrupts Central Railway Services...

Maharashtra Crime: Man Arrested For Strangulating Live-In Partner To Death In Akola; Had Attempted...

Maharashtra Crime: Man Arrested For Strangulating Live-In Partner To Death In Akola; Had Attempted...

Mumbai To Nashik Local Train Gets Green Signal, New 131 Km Rail Line Set To Cut Travel Time

Mumbai To Nashik Local Train Gets Green Signal, New 131 Km Rail Line Set To Cut Travel Time