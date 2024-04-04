Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Conducts Demolition Drive On Illegal Structures In Kashmira And Godhbunder Amid Upcoming General Elections

FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a drive to demolish illegal structures-mainly those which had cropped up during the ongoing poll season. MBMC’s anti-encroachment squad led by Narendra Chavhan razed more than half a dozen sheds and multi-storey structures in the Ghodbunder and Kashimira areas with the help of JCB’s and manpower amidst tight police security on Thursday.

Surge in Illegal Constructions by Land Mafia

Apart from consecutive holidays, election time seems to have provided a perfect opportunity for the notorious land mafia to carry out their nefarious activities. Taking advantage of the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent imposition of the model code of conduct the mafia has ventured into a massive illegal construction spree in the twin-city as they are apparently aware of the fact that a large number of personnel from the MBMC including ward officials remain busy on poll duty.

Special Demolition Drive Targeting Illegal Constructions

“In response to information and complaints in context to illegal constructions that have cropped, especially during the ongoing poll period, we have launched a special demolition drive to weed out the illegalities. Those involved in illegal constructions will not be spared.” warned additional municipal commissioner- Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte.

Apart from adding extra floors to industrial units, the chawl mafia has earned notoriety for constructing single room tenements which involve less investments, but fetch more profit. The fly-by-night operators ensure that people start staying in these tenements which are readied in three to four days’ time so that they cannot be evicted and buyers can avail court's protection to avoid demolition.