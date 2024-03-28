Mira- Bhayandar: 9 Municipal And Private Schools Organise Educational Rally Promoting Voting Awareness In Thane Constituency

FPJ

In a bid to enhance the voting percentage in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the election officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment have raised the pitch to increase public participation in the democratic exercise by organising a series of activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)- a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

Educational Rally To Promote Voting Awareness In Thane Constituency

As part of the initiative, a rally comprising students from nine municipal and private schools was held on Thursday. The rally originated from Bhayandar Secondary School and culminated at Maxus Mall, where students rendered theme-based songs and performed street plays aimed at creating awareness on the importance of voting.

The performances received an encouraging response with a huge round of applause and appreciation from citizens who had gathered in large numbers. The Thane (25) parliamentary constituency includes the legislative assembly segments of Mira-Bhayandar, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli and Belapur.

New Voters And SVEEP Initiatives Drive Awareness

With the addition of 17,007 new voters, the electoral strength of the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment stands at 4,39,283 including-2,33,86 male voters, 2,05, 625 female voters and four voters from the transgender community. In the 2019 LS polls, this assembly segment recorded a turnout of 49.10 percent with an electoral strength of 4,22,273.

SVEEP is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.