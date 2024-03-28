Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Leader Meets Govinda In Juhu Amid Speculations Of Actor’s Comeback Into Politics

X

Eknath Shinde’s Sena leader Krishna Hegde met actor Govinda at this home in Mumbai’s Juhu on Thursday amid speculations that the Bollywood actor might get a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North West seat.

Shinde’s game plan, it seems, is to field the actor against Amol Kirtikar who has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Amol is the son of the sitting M.P. Gajanan Kirtikar who has joined Shinde. However, his father is not interested in contesting the poll since it would have pitted him against his son. In the absence of a candidate of stature to defeat Amol, Shinde is toying with the idea of asking Govinda to enter the fray.

Earlier, speculations were rife that talks have been on with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit to contest from the Mumbai North West seat. But, now Govinda’s name is making headlines. With the Shinde leader meeting the famous actor at this home ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, it is clear that Govind fighting the upcoming general election against Uddhav Thackeray is not just a mere speculation.

However, nothing has been made official yet, and political spectators are waiting for an official statement to be made either by the actor or the party.

Govinda had emerged as a giant political killer in 2004 when he gave a shocking defeat to sitting M.P. and BJP veteran Ram Naik.