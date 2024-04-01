Mumbai: Businessman Arrested For Planting Guns At Rival's Shop In Mira-Bhayandar | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 39-year-old businessman for planting illegal firearms in the premises of his business rivals. The matter came to light after Soham Kumar approached the Kashimira police, claiming that he had stumbled upon two country-made pistols and multiple live cartridges from a food vending kiosk, which he had purchased from Aman Steel Kitchen and Equipment – a shop dealing in refurbished furniture and kitchen equipment near the Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar East.

Officials questioned the shop owner, who claimed ignorance about the presence of the firearms. Meanwhile, the crime branch unit (Zone I) received a tip-off that Feroz Alam Shafiullah Choudhary, 39, who owns Alam Steel and Furniture in the same area had illegal firearms. Suspecting a link in both the cases, a team raided the shop and found Feroze Alam and his employee – Shakir Abdul Wahab Choudhary, 38, in possession of one country-made pistol each and a total of 16 live cartridges.

“During investigations, Feroze revealed that he had purchased six country-made pistols and 71 live cartridges through his ex-employee with the sole intention of taking revenge by planting the firearms in the shops of his business rivals – Anees Khan alias Munna, Kamil Khan and Shadab Khan – as they allegedly caused a huge loss in his trade,” said inspector Aviraj Kurhade

While Feroze managed to plant two pistols and cartridges inside the food kiosk at Munna’s shop (which was later found by the buyer), he was planning to repeat the act at the other two shops.

However, he developed cold feet and got rid of two pistols and 12 live cartridges by dumping them into the Versova creek. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody till Tuesday.

While the police team recovered four pistols and 59 live cartridges, a manhunt has been launched to nab the person who facilitated the firearms. The police are conducting further investigations into the case.