Senior Citizens’ Body Urges Maharashtra SEC To Ensure Elder-Friendly Voting; Offers Volunteers For Poll Duty |

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Citizens, representing 28 organisations, has formally requested elder-friendly voting arrangements from the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) for the upcoming municipal and local body elections. The group also offered to support the polls by providing senior citizen volunteers.

Delegation Meets State Election Commissioner

A JAC delegation led by member Prakash Borgaonkar met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday and submitted a detailed letter outlining essential measures to ensure safe, comfortable, and dignified voting for Maharashtra’s rapidly growing elderly population.

Mobility Constraints Highlighted; Home Voting Requested but Denied

According to Borgaonkar, the delegation raised several concerns, particularly mobility challenges faced by elderly voters. They requested pick-up and drop-off facilities from the polling booth gate and a separate priority queue for senior citizens.

They also sought home voting for all elderly voters, but the commissioner clarified that such a facility is not feasible for civic elections.

Eight Key Recommendations to Make Polling Senior-Friendly

In its letter, the JAC submitted eight major recommendations for voters aged 60 and above. These included:

Polling booths on the ground floor

Ramps, lifts, and wheelchairs

Priority or separate queues

Adequate seating and shaded waiting areas

The committee also urged the SEC to accept digital IDs if an elderly voter forgets their physical ID, and to facilitate dedicated registration and voting support for residents of old-age homes across Maharashtra.

Demand for Better Booth Infrastructure and Medical Support

The JAC further demanded improved booth infrastructure proper ventilation, fans, bright lighting, drinking water, clean toilets, first aid, and basic medical assistance to ensure senior citizens can vote comfortably and safely.

Senior Citizens Offer to Volunteer During Elections

In a gesture of cooperation, the JAC offered the services of senior citizens as volunteers on a ward-wise basis during the elections.

“Let us work together to make the municipal elections a benchmark for elder-friendly voting in Maharashtra,” the letter stated.

