Koparkhairane’s Siddharth Qualifies For Nationals After Bronze At Maharashtra State Taekwondo Championship

Navi Mumbai: Siddharth, a Class 3 student from Koparkhairane, has qualified for the national-level taekwondo championship after winning a bronze medal at the Maharashtra Open State Taekwondo Championships 2025–26.

Early Talent and Rising Potential

The event, organised by the Taekwondo Association of Maharashtra, was held from December 7 to 11 at the Divisional Sports Complex in Nashik and featured both Kyorugi and Poomsae categories.

Siddharth, who trains at the Gurukul Taekwondo Centre, currently holds a blue belt and is preparing to advance to the red belt, marking another milestone in his fast-progressing sporting journey.

His mother said Siddharth’s athletic ability was evident early on. “Whenever I attended his PTMs, the teacher would tell us that Siddharth needed to be enrolled in extracurriculars. He was always extremely active,” she recalled. His silver medal in a school running race further confirmed his potential.

A Transformative Journey Through Taekwondo

Enrolling him in taekwondo proved a turning point. “He took to the sport immediately. With every belt promotion, he has only improved,” his mother said. Impressed by his discipline, the academy—which usually conducts classes twice a week—has now offered him additional weekend coaching.

The young athlete had to miss two school exams to participate in the Nashik championship. “As a mother, I was sceptical,” she admitted. “But his father remained positive and reminded me that big players like Sachin Tendulkar didn’t follow the conventional academic path either.”

His elder sister also motivated him. “She said, ‘Let him focus on the sportthis is his strength.’ That gave us confidence,” the mother added.

Beyond the Arena: A Child with Grit and Curiosity

Outside taekwondo, Siddharth is known for his adventurous streak. “He learned to ride a bicycle entirely on his own,” his mother said proudly. He also has a fascination for luxury cars and has built a small collection of miniature models.

Eyes on the Nationals

As Siddharth prepares for the national championship, his family remains optimistic. “We believe in him. His dedication is remarkable, and we are confident he will give his best at the nationals,” his mother said.

