 CSMIA Joins Elite Global Group After Securing Highest-Level Carbon Accreditation
This is the highest distinction in the system, placing CSMIA among an exclusive group of just 30 airports worldwide, and making it one of only four in India and seven in the Asia-Pacific region to reach this advanced decarbonisation maturity.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
CSMIA |

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved a major environmental milestone by securing Level 5 accreditation under the globally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

Net-Zero for Scope 1 & 2; Roadmap for Scope 3 by 2050

The accreditation confirms that CSMIA, operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has achieved operational net-zero emissions for all direct control sources Scope 1 and Scope 2 and has a verified strategy to reach net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050, covering indirect sources such as airline operations and ground transport.

“This accreditation places CSMIA among the world’s leading airports committed to sustainable aviation operations. CSMIA will continue blending innovation with environmental responsibility, setting new benchmarks for the global aviation ecosystem,” an MIAL spokesperson said.

Recognition from Global Aviation Leadership

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said, “CSMIA has consistently demonstrated strong leadership in advancing environmental sustainability. With four Indian airports now achieving ACA Level 5 accreditation, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region is the second in the world with a total of seven airports at this level.”

Over 98% Emission Reduction Since FY2022

CSMIA’s sustainability journey has resulted in more than a 98% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions since FY2022.

CSMIA introduces Electric Vehicles

CSMIA introduces Electric Vehicles |

Key initiatives include:

Use of 100% renewable electricity since August 2022

A 40% improvement in energy intensity through upgrades such as full LED transition, high-efficiency HVAC, and automation systems

Decarbonisation of the ground fleet by replacing all internal combustion engine vehicles with EVs

Replacement of high-global-warming refrigerants and fire systems with eco-friendly alternatives

Another Feather in the Cap: Level 5 for Customer Experience

Beyond carbon management, CSMIA is also the first airport in India and only the third globally to earn Level 5 accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International (ACI), underscoring its dual commitment to sustainability and service excellence.

