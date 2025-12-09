 Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital
Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital

The victim's foot got stuck in the drain, causing him to fall on the road. Officials said he could not see the manhole due to the darkness. At the same time, a speeding truck ran over him. He died on the spot, officials said.

article-image
Biker dies after foot gets stuck in manhole and truck runs over him near Kalwa Hospital, Thane | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, Dec 09: A biker got stuck in a manhole, fell on the road, and was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Thane early Monday morning. The incident took place near Thane's Kalwa Hospital.

Victim Fell After Foot Got Stuck

The victim's foot got stuck in the drain, causing him to fall on the road. Officials said he could not see the manhole due to the darkness. At the same time, a speeding truck ran over him. He died on the spot, officials said.

Dangerous Road Condition Blamed

The manhole appears to be significantly below road level, with a large pit surrounding it. The uneven road surface has been posing a serious risk to two-wheelers. Citizens have expressed anger, claiming that despite several similar incidents involving bikers and pedestrians, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is not paying attention to the serious issues.

Past Incident Highlights Same Issue

Earlier this year, a 47-year-old woman sitting behind her husband on a motorbike died after she fell off the vehicle as it hit a pothole. Anita and her husband, Anil Patil, were returning home to Navje village from Maharashtra's Palghar district when their motorcycle hit a pothole and slipped. The bike rider lost control, and the couple fell off the bike.

Anita suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died during treatment.

