Mumbai University Corruption Case: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 36-Year-Old Senior Clerk For Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe For BCom Marksheet

Mumbai, Dec 11: The Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 36-year-old senior clerk posted at the results department of Mumbai University in a bribery case. The accused public servant has been identified as Nikita Rathod.

Complaint Alleges Bribe Demand for Marksheet

According to the ACB, in the instant case, public servant Nikita Rathod, senior clerk, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 55,000 from the complainant in July 2025 for giving the marksheet of the final-year examination results of the B. Com. degree of the complainant of the University of Mumbai.

Accordingly, the complainant had given a bribe of Rs 15,000 on November 18. However, Rathod had been asking the complainant for the remaining bribe amount. On Wednesday, when the complainant met Rathod, she told the complainant to give Rs 15,000 for his marksheet after negotiations.

Complainant Approaches ACB; Trap Laid

However, since the complainant did not want to give a bribe to the public servant, he approached the ACB on Wednesday and complained in the matter.

In accordance with the complaint received, during the verification conducted, it was found that Rathod had agreed to accept the bribe of Rs 10,000 after final negotiations for giving the marksheet to the complainant.

Senior Clerk Caught Red-Handed

Accordingly, during the immediate trap operation, Nikita Rathod, senior clerk, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, and a case has been registered against her under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

