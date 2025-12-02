 Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Along with the judge, stenographer Chandrakant Vasudev has also been booked in the case. Last month, the ACB arrested Vasudev red-handed while he was allegedly accepting money from a complainant in exchange for a favourable order.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

A senior official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, on Monday confirmed that the agency had sent a communication to the Bombay High Court last week, seeking permission to take action in the ₹15 lakh bribery case involving Additional Sessions Judge Aejazuddin Kazi. The judicial officer has been “missing” since the ACB launched its probe.

Stenographer Caught Red-Handed

Along with the judge, stenographer Chandrakant Vasudev has also been booked in the case. Last month, the ACB arrested Vasudev red-handed while he was allegedly accepting money from a complainant in exchange for a favourable order.

Officials later visited Judge Kazi’s residence, which was found locked.

FPJ Shorts
Japanese Two-Wheeler Maker Suzuki Motorcycle India Levitates 30% In Total Sales At 1,22,300 Units For November
Japanese Two-Wheeler Maker Suzuki Motorcycle India Levitates 30% In Total Sales At 1,22,300 Units For November
FPJ Entertainment Exclusive: Director Shakun Batra Says AI Can Build ‘Container’—But Human Emotion Will Always Power Cinema
FPJ Entertainment Exclusive: Director Shakun Batra Says AI Can Build ‘Container’—But Human Emotion Will Always Power Cinema
Foreign Direct Investments In India Climb 18% To $35.18 Billion, Inflow From The US Doubles To $6.62 Billion
Foreign Direct Investments In India Climb 18% To $35.18 Billion, Inflow From The US Doubles To $6.62 Billion
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 2, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 2, 2025

Bribe Demand and Negotiation

According to the complaint, in September, Vasudev had initially demanded ₹25 lakh to tilt the court verdict. Of this, he allegedly sought ₹10 lakh for himself and ₹15 lakh for Judge Kazi.

“It was found that Vasudev had agreed to ₹15 lakh after negotiations. On November 11, he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He had even called Kazi, informing him about the same,” the ACB had said earlier.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Announces Next Lokshahi Din On January 5, 2026; Issues Guidelines For...
article-image

ACB Action Awaiting Court Permission

The ACB is now awaiting the High Court’s approval to proceed further against the judge, who remains untraceable.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New...

'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I Today As 242 Municipal Councils, 46 Nagar Panchayats To Vote

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I Today As 242 Municipal Councils, 46 Nagar Panchayats To Vote

Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Night Blocks Between Umbermali–Atgaon For Khardi Yard OHE Works; Several Long-Distance...

Mumbai: Night Blocks Between Umbermali–Atgaon For Khardi Yard OHE Works; Several Long-Distance...

Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar

Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar