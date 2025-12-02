Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

A senior official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, on Monday confirmed that the agency had sent a communication to the Bombay High Court last week, seeking permission to take action in the ₹15 lakh bribery case involving Additional Sessions Judge Aejazuddin Kazi. The judicial officer has been “missing” since the ACB launched its probe.

Stenographer Caught Red-Handed

Along with the judge, stenographer Chandrakant Vasudev has also been booked in the case. Last month, the ACB arrested Vasudev red-handed while he was allegedly accepting money from a complainant in exchange for a favourable order.

Officials later visited Judge Kazi’s residence, which was found locked.

Bribe Demand and Negotiation

According to the complaint, in September, Vasudev had initially demanded ₹25 lakh to tilt the court verdict. Of this, he allegedly sought ₹10 lakh for himself and ₹15 lakh for Judge Kazi.

“It was found that Vasudev had agreed to ₹15 lakh after negotiations. On November 11, he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He had even called Kazi, informing him about the same,” the ACB had said earlier.

ACB Action Awaiting Court Permission

The ACB is now awaiting the High Court’s approval to proceed further against the judge, who remains untraceable.

