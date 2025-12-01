Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Announces Next Lokshahi Din On January 5, 2026; Issues Guidelines For Citizens

NMMC schedules its next Lokshahi Din for January 5, 2026, urging citizens to submit applications in the prescribed format | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that its next Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day) will be held on January 5, 2026, in accordance with Maharashtra Government directives that mandate the event on the first Monday of every month at the civic headquarters.

December Lokshahi Din Review

During the Lokshahi Din held on December 1, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde reviewed applications submitted by citizens and instructed the Property Tax Department to take necessary action on the grievances received.

Guidelines for Submitting January Applications

The civic body has urged applicants to submit their January Lokshahi Din applications in the prescribed format and in two copies by December 22, addressed to the Municipal Commissioner with “Application for Lokshahi Din” clearly marked on the front of the envelope.

Application Format & Access Points

NMMC has made the application format available on its official website www.nmmc.gov.in, under the Quick Links section. Citizens can also obtain a free printed copy from the Public Relations Department located on the third floor of the new civic headquarters building in Sector 15A, CBD Belapur.

Eligibility & Restrictions for Applications

Officials clarified that only individual, personal grievances will be accepted as per government guidelines. Applications must pertain to a single subject related to a single department, and applicants should have already submitted their grievance to the concerned ward office or department head prior to approaching Lokshahi Din.

Cases That Will Not Be Accepted

The corporation said that matters pending in court, revenue or appeal-related cases, and service or establishment-related issues will not be accepted. Applications that are incomplete, not in the prescribed format, or missing necessary supporting documents will also be rejected. Additionally, repeated applications on matters already resolved or previously given a final response will not be entertained.

NMMC Urges Citizens to Follow Guidelines

NMMC has appealed to citizens to carefully follow the guidelines to ensure their grievances can be addressed effectively during the upcoming Lokshahi Din session.

