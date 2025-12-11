 Maharashtra Govt Seeks Urgent BMC Report After BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar Flags Delay In Treating 5-Year-Old Sexual Assault Survivor At Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital | VIDEO
The Maharashtra government has sought an urgent report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar from Charkop raised concerns in the Assembly over alleged negligence at Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital in treating a five-year-old sexual assault survivor.

Amit Srivastava Megha Kuchik Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Mumbai, Dec 11: The Maharashtra government has sought an urgent report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar from Charkop raised concerns in the Assembly over alleged negligence at Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital in treating a five-year-old sexual assault survivor.

MLA Raises Alarm Over Delay in Treatment

Sagar told the House on December 10 that the minor girl, who was sexually assaulted by a boy under 18, was admitted to the civic hospital around 6.30 pm on December 9 but allegedly received no treatment for nearly three hours despite heavy bleeding. She was later shifted to Nair Hospital.

Government Seeks Urgent Report from BMC

Taking serious note of the matter, the Speaker directed the government to submit a detailed statement before the winter session ends. Following this, the Parliamentary Affairs Department has sought a same-day report from the BMC on action taken and corrective steps.

POCSO Case Registered; Accused Arrested

On the same day of the incident, a case was registered at Kandivali Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The 16-year-old accused — who belongs to the same locality as the victim and whose family knew the girl’s family — has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

MLA Sagar Slams Hospital Protocol Delay

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sagar said Shatabdi Hospital took three hours to send the child to Nair Hospital “in the name of protocol”. While the 150-bed hospital does not have a paediatric surgeon and generally refers such cases to Nair Hospital, he stressed that the process should not delay treatment. “They should have sped up the legal formalities and ensured the victim received timely care,” he said.

Sagar added that although the accused is a student, “despite being 16 years old, he should be treated like an adult”.

Police Explain Hospital’s Initial Response

A police officer from Kandivali Police Station said doctors at Shatabdi Hospital first attempted to stabilise the child before shifting her. “Since a paediatric surgeon and a specialised team were not available there, she was moved to Nair Hospital once her condition was under control,” the officer said. “The accused and the victim’s family knew each other and lived nearby.”

Need for Reform in Medico-Legal Protocols

Meanwhile, Sagar noted that in medico-legal cases, where doctors must inform the police before proceeding, the process often becomes time-consuming. “There is a need to change this so that treatment starts first and protocol follows,” he said.

