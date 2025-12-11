Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: VVCMC Announces Revised Dates For Final Voter Lists And Polling Station Details

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation updates its 2025 election schedule following revised directives from the State Election Commission | File Photo (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 11: The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Election Department has announced revised dates for the publication of final voter lists, polling station lists, and booth-wise voter lists for the upcoming 2025 municipal elections.

SEC Issues Revised Election Timeline

According to officials, the changes have been made following directives issued by the State Election Commission (SEC). The earlier schedule, set through a communication dated November 26, 2025, has now been officially amended through the SEC’s latest correspondence dated December 9, 2025.

Updated Dates for Voter-Related Publications

As per the updated timeline, the revised dates for key election-related publications are as follows:

1. Final ward-wise voter lists

Deadline for resolving objections to the draft lists and publishing the final authenticated voter lists:

Revised date: December 15, 2025

(Earlier date: December 10, 2025)

2. List of polling station locations

Revised date: December 20, 2025

(Earlier date: December 15, 2025)

3. Booth-wise voter lists

Revised date: December 27, 2025

(Earlier date: December 22, 2025)

The Election Department has urged all citizens to take note of the revised schedule and stay updated regarding further election-related announcements.

