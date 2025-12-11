Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Bird Feeding In Public Spaces Amid Rising Health Concerns

Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked | File Pic (Representational Image)

Virar: In a significant move to address rising hygiene and health concerns, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has officially banned the feeding of birds in public spaces. The decision comes after persistent complaints from citizens regarding the foul smell and unsanitary conditions caused by bird droppings and feathers in common areas.

Residents have reported severe unhygienic conditions at key public locations, including railway stations, bus stops, temples, food stalls, and open spaces near lakes. The accumulation of bird droppings (guano) and feathers has led to a pervasive foul odor.

Due to irregular cleaning in some of these areas, the filth has become a permanent fixture, prompting citizens to demand immediate action. The unchecked feeding of birds particularly pigeons on terraces, building compounds, and public squares has led to an unnatural spike in the bird population in the city.

The civic body cited serious health risks associated with the overpopulation of pigeons as a primary driver for this regulation. Pigeon droppings and feathers are carriers of various bacteria and fungi that can lead to severe respiratory ailments. Exposure to dried bird droppings can trigger Asthma, lung diseases, and Pneumonia.

The risk is particularly high for vulnerable demographics, including young children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The spores found in droppings can cause fungal infections affecting human lungs.

The issue in Vasai-Virar mirrors a recent controversy in the Dadar area of Mumbai, specifically around the "Kabutarkhana" (pigeon feeding center). The unsanitary conditions there sparked a heated debate across Maharashtra.

Following this, the Bombay High Court intervened, directing the State Government to form an expert committee to study the impact of pigeon feathers and droppings on human health. Taking a cue from these developments and local demand, the VVMC has moved forward with the ban.

Strict Enforcement and Penalties

Warning boards prohibiting bird feeding have been installed across the city in high-traffic areas.

The corporation has announced that punitive action, including fines, will be taken against citizens found violating these new rules.

