 Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Farm Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Sugarcane Harvester In Beed
A 20-year-old farm worker, Nilesh Ganesh Bahir, died in Maharashtra’s Beed district after being run over by a sugarcane harvester while assisting in field operations. The accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday in Georai tehsil. Police inspected the site, registered an accidental death case, and launched an investigation, leaving the village shocked and grieving.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Farm Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Sugarcane Harvester In Beed | File Pic (Representational Image)

Beed: A 20-year-old man working in an agricultural field died after being run over by a sugarcane harvester machine in Georai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Nilesh Ganesh Bahir, a resident of Gangawadi in Georai, died in the incident that occurred around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

The untimely death of the young man left the entire village distraught.

