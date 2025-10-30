 Kerala Govt Launches Digital Platform Offering 400+ Career Options For Students
Kerala has launched ‘Career Prayanam’, a digital portal offering students comprehensive career guidance. Inaugurated by Education Minister V. Sivankutty, the platform features details on 400+ careers, 900 institutions, and 1,000 employers, along with updates on exams, admissions, and scholarships to help students make informed career choices.

Thursday, October 30, 2025
Kerala Govt Launches Digital Platform Offering 400+ Career Options For Students

Thiruvananthapuram: Students in Kerala can now explore a one-stop digital platform for career guidance with the launch of ‘Career Prayanam’ (Career Journey) — an innovative online portal offering comprehensive information on higher education, employment opportunities, and competitive examinations.

The portal was officially inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

Aim Of The Initiative

The initiative aims to help SSLC, Plus Two, and Degree students make informed career choices with confidence.

Accessible at www.careerprayanam.education.kerala.gov.in, the portal features a fully responsive design, allowing seamless use on smartphones and other devices.

It contains information on over 400 career paths, 900 educational institutions, and 1,000 employers, all categorised into 24 ‘Career Areas’ to simplify exploration.

Students can navigate through fields of interest or search directly for a specific career.

Each listing provides detailed insights, including entry pathways, eligibility criteria, required skills, course options, career ladders, industry details, responsibilities, certifications, and opportunities for higher studies.

The portal also highlights the possibilities and challenges associated with each career to offer a realistic and holistic understanding of different professions.

Beyond career profiles, ‘Career Prayanam’ provides real-time updates on admissions, notifications, competitive exams, and scholarships.

It also features links to national and state-level educational institutions, entrance exam portals, and job-search websites.

Students can additionally access expert guidance on career planning and information on the Kerala Differential Aptitude Test (KDAT), a tool designed to assess individual aptitude.

Officials said the initiative marks a major step towards integrating technology with career education, helping students align their aspirations with opportunities in a structured and informed manner.

KITE is a government agency under Kerala’s Department of General Education that drives technology-enabled learning across schools.

It develops digital tools, smart classrooms, and online platforms to enhance teaching and learning, ensuring equitable access to quality education through innovative ICT initiatives statewide.

