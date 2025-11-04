 Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO
Police suspect the involvement of gangster Hashim Baba’s aide, Sachin alias Golu, who has been absconding for a year. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The incident took place on Sunday at around 11:06 Pm.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
CCTV screengrab | X/@kunalkashyap_st

Delhi: A shocking incident that has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the national capital has come to light. Three masked men opened fire outside a house in Delhi’s Bihari Colony, leaving behind an extortion note demanding Rs 30 Lakh.

The incident has sparked panic among residents, who fear for their safety. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house, showing the three men aiming their guns at the property, firing multiple shots, and fleeing after leaving the note behind.

