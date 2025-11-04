Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@kunalkashyap_st

Delhi: A shocking incident that has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the national capital has come to light. Three masked men opened fire outside a house in Delhi’s Bihari Colony, leaving behind an extortion note demanding Rs 30 Lakh.

Police suspect the involvement of gangster Hashim Baba’s aide, Sachin alias Golu, who has been absconding for a year. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The incident took place on Sunday at around 11:06 Pm.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The video shows two men wearing helmets and another with his face covered by a cloth. They can be seen firing at the house.

Fortunately, no injuries were sustained during the shooting. According to police, the note contained a demand for ₹30 lakh.

The incident has sparked panic among residents, who fear for their safety. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house, showing the three men aiming their guns at the property, firing multiple shots, and fleeing after leaving the note behind.