'Truly Inspirational': East Bengal To Felicitate Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh After Women's World Cup Win | X @ICC & @13richaghosh

Kolkata: East Bengal Club will felicitate Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, the two key architects of India's maiden Women's World Cup triumph, after their title-clinching win over South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Deepti, who represented Bengal for seven seasons, was adjudged Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance.

She topped the bowling charts with 22 wickets from nine matches and scored 215 runs with three fifties, including a crucial 58 in the final.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter Richa finished with 235 runs at an average of 39.16, the best strike rate (133.52) and jointly held the record for most sixes (12) in the tournament.

In letters addressed to the two players, East Bengal president Murali Lal Lohia hailed their contribution and invited them to be felicitated "in a manner befitting their stature".

"Your journey from our home state to the world stage is truly inspirational, especially for countless young girls who aspire to excel in sports," Lohia wrote to Richa, adding that her success brought "an added sense of joy and pride" to every Bengali.

In his letter to Deepti, Lohia noted her strong connection with Bengal cricket, saying: "Your long and distinguished association with Bengal stands as a testament to your deep roots and your commitment to nurturing Bengal's sporting legacy." The felicitation will be held at a mutually convenient time for the two cricketers, the club stated.

