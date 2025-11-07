ED Makes 3rd Arrest In ₹68-Crore 'Fake Bank Guarantee' Case Linked To Reliance Power Subsidiary; Kolkata Consultant Amar Nath Dutta Held

ED | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kolkata-based consultant Amar Nath Dutta in connection with a money-laundering case involving forged bank guarantees (BGs) worth over Rs 68 crore. The case is linked to Reliance Power Limited’s subsidiary, which allegedly submitted fake BGs and endorsements to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

According to the ED, Dutta was taken into custody on November 6, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was produced before the Additional Sessions Judge-04 at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, which granted the agency four days of custody till November 10, 2025.

Dutta's Played Key Role In Fake BG Racket

Dutta, who claimed to provide consultancy in trade financing, played a crucial role in orchestrating the fake BG racket along with Ashok Pal and Partha Sarathi Biswal. The probe stems from three FIRs filed in the case, including FIR No. 0079/2025, registered by SECI with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. SECI reportedly suffered a loss exceeding Rs 100 crore due to the fraudulent bank guarantees submitted by the Reliance Power subsidiary.

Earlier, on October 11, 2025, the ED had arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, then Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power Ltd, for his alleged role in the same money-laundering conspiracy. His arrest followed that of his associate Partha Sarthi Biswal, Managing Director of shell company M/s Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd.

The ED’s forensic investigation revealed that forged endorsements purportedly from the State Bank of India (SBI) were generated through a spoofed email domain (mailto:sbi.17313@s-bi.co.in), designed to deceive SECI officials into believing the fake bank guarantees were authentic.

Spoofed Domains Of Several Banks Found

The agency also uncovered a network of spoofed domains mimicking several Indian banks, including ‘lndiabank.in’, ‘lndusindbank.in’, ‘pnblndia.in’, ‘psdbank.co.in’, ‘siliguripnb.co.in’, ‘lobbank.co.in’, and ‘unionbankofIndia.co.in’. These domains, featuring minor alterations or swapped characters, were allegedly used by the same group to conduct fraudulent transactions.

The ED is continuing its investigation to trace the flow of illicit funds, identify the ultimate beneficiaries, and locate assets acquired through the proceeds of crime. The agency is also examining the larger conspiracy and potential involvement of other individuals and entities connected to the scam.

