 Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory As Flights For Delhi Takes Hit Due To Technical Glitch; Passengers Stranded For Hours
Passengers at Mumbai airport faced significant delays and cancellations due to a technical issue with Delhi's ATC system, impacting operations across major Indian airports.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Airport Technology

Mumbai: Hundreds of passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced long delays and cancellations on Friday after a major technical issue hit Delhi’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which manages flight planning and data transmission, caused widespread disruption across major airports.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the failure forced ATC officials to shift to partial manual operations, slowing down flight coordination and affecting air traffic across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Mumbai airport authorities issued a passenger advisory, informing travellers that airline operations were impacted and advising them to check with their respective airlines for updates.

By mid-morning, over 200 flights had been delayed and several were cancelled, with terminals overflowing as anxious travellers waited for updates. IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet reported long queues at check-in counters and boarding gates.

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawan kule Urges Opposition To Await High-Level Panel’s Report On ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Before Targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Ozempic or Bariatric? Reason Behind Arjuna Ranatunga's Unimaginable Weight Loss Revealed!
Many passengers took to social media to share their frustration. One user posted, “210 aircraft in the waiting queue for departure. If you are flying out, expect long delays.” Another passenger, Dheeraj, said his Air India flight to Delhi was abruptly cancelled, leaving him uncertain about rebooking. “There is no clarity or official confirmation yet,” he said.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Lashes Out At Indigo Airlines Over 2.5-Hour Flight Delay From Mumbai To Delhi: 'Lack Of...
article-image

YouTuber Elvish Yadav also expressed anger over delays, writing that his IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi was postponed by more than two hours.

AAI officials said restoration efforts were underway, though parts of the system continued to operate manually. “The issue is being gradually resolved,” an official said. With Mumbai being a key hub for Delhi-bound flights, the disruption led to cascading effects on schedules, forcing many passengers to wait for hours as airlines scrambled to restore normal operations.

