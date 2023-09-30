BJP MP Satish Gautam Touches Woman MLA Inappropriately At Aligarh Event, Latter Changes Seat; Video Viral |

UP: A video featuring BJP MP Satish Gautam has created a stir on social media platforms. During a program organised in the Kol area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Gautam was captured on camera, placing his hands on the shoulders of the MLA while they were both on stage.

This gesture led to the MLA feeling uncomfortable, prompting her to change her seat and relocate elsewhere on the stage. The incident, which occurred on September 25, has been widely circulated on social media, although its authenticity has not been officially confirmed by FPJ.

Details On The Distressing Incident

The incident took place during a program organised by Kol MLA Anil Parashar in commemoration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary at the Shri Ram Banquet Hall.

Several prominent figures, including Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, former mayor Shakuntala Bharti, BJP executive member Poonam Bajaj and District Panchayat President Vijay Singh, were present on the stage. The woman MLA, the subject of the incident, was also among the attendees.

In the viral video, Satish Gautam is seen placing his hands on the woman MLA's shoulders, causing her discomfort. This led the MLA to change her chair and relocate to another spot on the stage. BJP MLA Barauli Thakur Jaiveer Singh is observed paying attention to Gautam's actions during this incident.

Social Media Criticism

As soon as the video went viral, people criticised the BJP leader widely over the indecent act. "This is the reality of cultured BJP," said Surendra Rajput, National Media Panelist of Congress Party. Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal also condemned the incident which shows that the victim woman MLA was seen opposing the actions of Satish Gautam.

