UP Minister Satish Sharma Sparks Controversy By Washing Hands Near Shivling At Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple; Video Goes Viral

A video is viral on social media, depicting State Minister of Food and Supplies, Satish Sharma, washing hands near Shivling at the historic Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki's Rampur. The video, dated August 27, has sparked a criticism on social media platforms.

In the video, Satish Sharma and Jitin Prasada can be seen with folded hands near the temple. Minister Satish Sharma then gestures and communicates with the priest, after which he assists in pouring water into a sacred vessel. Subsequently, Satish Sharma is seen washing washing hands near the Shivaling. This video has sparked intense criticism across social media platforms against the minister for disrespecting the Shivling.

The viral video is believed to have been recorded during Satish Sharma and Jitin Prasad's visit to distribute relief supplies to flood-affected individuals in the Hetmapur village of the Ramnagar tehsil. During this visit, inspections of embankments and flood relief efforts were conducted. Additionally, the ministers participated in a religious ceremony at the ancient temple during their visit.

Opponents slam BJP for minister's act

After the video went viral on social media, opposition party leaders took potshots at the BJP and Minister Sharma over his act.

"Has this BJP minister Satish Sharma lost his mind who is washing his hands in the arghe of Baba Bhole Nath's Shivling. He is a sinner, unrighteous, this is a clear insult to Bholenath of Sanatan Dharma! Will the BJP sack him from the cabinet Respected @myogiadityanath ji?" Rajput wrote.

RLD's Prashant Kanojia also slammed the minister's action. "In the Adityanath government, Minister of State and Brahmin leader Satish Sharma washed his hands on the Shivling. If he is in BJP then everything is justified. Tomorrow they will spit and declare that also a practice. The one who uses Lord Shankar as a wash basin has become a minister?" Kanojiaa asked.

Samajwadi Party's Sunil Singh Yadav wrote, "The unrighteous Satish Sharma who washes his hands on Lodheshwar Shivling is the Minister of State in the government and along with him self-proclaimed imported faces of Brahmins are also standing. Had the leader of any other caste done the same thing, the hypocrites of the BJP would have got him expelled by now. By the way, why is Baba silent?"

