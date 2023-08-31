G20 In Delhi: 'Shivling' Fountain Row Escalates, AAP Demands Apology From BJP & Action Against LG

Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan, Cantonment area |

Controversy broke out over fountains resembling 'shivlings' installed in cantonment area and several other parts of the national capital under the beautification work for the upcoming G-20 meet to be organised in Delhi on September 9-10. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday (August 31) hit out at the Centre for "disrespecting the shivlings" for gaining applause. Earlier, the BJP had come down heavily on AAP and accused the Delhi government of installing shivlings ahead of the G20 summit.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP not only alleged that shivlings were insulted but also said that BJP was trying to win praise through the same and were applauding PM Modi for it. He said that the BJP should apologise and take action against Delhi LG for insulting shivlings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, August 27, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had taken the stock of the beautification work carried out and said that things were well on track.

"Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well," said Delhi LG Vinai Saxena to news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi will host the G20 summit on September 9-10 and preparation is underway on war footing to make Delhi ready for the global event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)