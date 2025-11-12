Congress Holds Crucial Meeting With Leaders Of 7 Opposition Parties To Defeat BJP In 2026 Assam Assembly Elections |

Guwahati: In a significant political development, the top leadership of the Indian National Congress today held a meeting with leaders of seven opposition parties in Assam with the aim of defeating the ruling BJP and removing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

After nearly two hours of discussions, AICC General Secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh and APCC President MP Gaurav Gogoi addressed a press conference. Gogoi said that leaders of Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), and APHLC participated in the meeting convened by the Congress. All parties reached a consensus on forming an anti-BJP alliance to free the people of Assam from the alleged misrule, corruption, and oppression of the current government. Gogoi further added that details of future discussions among opposition parties would be shared in due course.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh said that all opposition forces have united against the injustices of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and pledged to form a new “people’s government” in Assam.

Leaders including MLAs Manoranjan Talukdar, Akhil Gogoi, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi jointly announced that all seven parties would contest the 2026 elections together.

The meeting, chaired by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, was held in the Congress Legislature Party office at the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was attended by AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, Secretaries Prithviraj Sathe and Manoj Chauhan. Other attendees included MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, CPM MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, CPM State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, CPI State Secretary Kanak Gogoi, CPI(ML) State Secretary Vivek Das, and APHLC leader Bikram Hans. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and senior Congress leader MP Rakibul Hussain were also present.

Earlier in the day, at around 11 a.m., a key meeting of the APCC Political Affairs Committee was held at Rajiv Bhawan under the chairmanship of Gaurav Gogoi, where several important resolutions were adopted.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Gogoi announced the launch of a new outreach campaign titled “Raijor Padulit, Raijor Congress” (Congress at People’s Doorstep) to directly connect with citizens across Assam.

He said, “Congress leaders will visit every corner of Assam — from tea gardens to hill and tribal areas — and spend nights in ordinary households to understand the real issues of the people.” He further stated that special public meetings would be organized across all regions of Assam, open not only to party members but also to social activists, intellectuals, writers, and economists, to gather suggestions on economic and cultural priorities.

Gogoi added that discussions were also held on measures to prevent electoral malpractice. “We have already appointed 80–90% of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in nearly 29,000 booths across the state. Booth committees are now being formed, and we aim to complete the process by the end of this month,” he said.

The APCC President also announced that on November 18, the Congress would organize a special musical event in Guwahati titled “Kanchanjungha – Sanskriti Houk Maitriyor Mantra” (Culture as the Mantra of Harmony) to mark the first birth anniversary of late singer Zubeen Garg since his passing. As a tribute to Garg’s love for nature, especially his fondness for the Nahor tree, a statewide Nahor sapling plantation drive will also be held on the same day in every booth.

Gaurav Gogoi said that other decisions taken in today’s meeting will be announced later.