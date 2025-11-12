'Does Not Officially Confirm': Faridabad Police Refutes Reports Claiming Hyundai i20 Used In Delhi Car Blast Was Parked Inside Al-Falah Medical College For 11 Days

Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Footage Shows 1st Image Of Suspect Linked To Faridabad Terror Module Driving i20 Car; Moments Before Explosion Near Red Fort Captured | X

Chandigarh: The Faridabad Police on Wednesday denied media reports claiming that the suspected suicide bomber of the Delhi blast, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, parked the white Hyundai i20 inside Al-Falah Medical College for 11 days before the explosion. The police said that they do not "officially confirm" these reports.

"Some media channels and social media platforms are broadcasting news that the suspicious i20 car in which an explosion occurred in front of the Red Fort in Delhi had been at Al-Falah University, Daurala, for the past 10/11 days. The Faridabad police does not officially confirm this and refutes this news," the police said in an X post.

Earlier in the day, reports that the suspected suicide bomber parked the white Hyundai i20 inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus for almost 11 days.

According to a report by NDTV, Dr Nabi drove the vehicle out of the college on the day of the blast on November 10.

The powerful explosion took place at 6:52 pm on Monday, November 10, outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29. On the same day, he went for pollution testing to get a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

After getting a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, he parked the car inside the campus of the medical college, next to Dr Mujammil Shakeel's Swift Dzire reported by the media house. Notably, Dr Shakeel and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather were arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives.

At least 12 people were killed, while over 20 were injured in the blast.