Delhi Car Blast: Al-Falah University Says 'No Connection' With Suspects, Extends Full Cooperation In Probe

Faridabad: Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday, November 12, issued a statement over the Delhi car blast incident, which claimed 12 lives. In a statement, issued by university's Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur, the university said that it has no connection with the people involved in the blast.

"We are anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same... We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies," the statement read.

Delhi Blast | Al-Falah University VC Prof. Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand releases a statement.



The statement reads, "We are anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same... We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the… pic.twitter.com/3lScwQRpim — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

"The University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University... We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it added.

The university further clarified that no such indiscriminating material used in the blast was stored or handled within its premises.

"No such chemical or material, as alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses," the university said in a statement.

"The University is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," it added.

The statement was issued two days after the blast. The university made the headline after two of its professors - Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmad Rather were arrested in connection with a 2,900-kg haul of explosives. Dr Nabi was believed to be the close aide of Shakeel.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the suspected suicide bomber, Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, parked the white Hyundai i20 inside the the Al-Falah Medical College campus for almost 11 days. However, the Haryana Police has not yet confirmed the reports.

According to a report by NDTV, Dr Nabi drove the vehicle out of the college on the day of the blast on November 10.

The powerful explosion was carried out at 6:52 pm on Monday, November 10, outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29. On the same day, her went for pollution testing for getting a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Notably, CCTV footage of the car at the PUC centre also surfaced a day after the blast.

Dr Nabi then parked the cat inside the campus of the medical college, next to Dr Shakeel's Swift Dzire reported the media house. Notably, Dr Shakeel was arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of explosives. Meanwhile, Dr Shakeel's car was registered in the name of Dr Shaheen Saeed. It was Dr Saeed, from whose car assault rifles and ammunition were recovered from Lucknow.

