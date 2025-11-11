 All About Al-Falah University: Faridabad Institution Under Spotlight After Delhi Blast Probe
All About Al-Falah University: Faridabad Institution Under Spotlight After Delhi Blast Probe

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad has come under the scanner after the arrest of a Kashmiri medical professor led to the recovery of nearly 2,900 kg of explosive materials across multiple states. Investigators are probing whether the university’s labs were misused to make explosives. The probe intensified after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed nine people.

Al-Falah University | Image: ANI

The recent arrest of a Kashmiri medical professor has not only led to one of the largest counterterrorism hauls in recent years but also placed Al-Falah University in Faridabad’s Dhauj under the national spotlight. Investigators are probing whether the university’s laboratories were misused to prepare or store explosive materials.

Massive explosives haul linked to university staffer

According to the Times of India report, police across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have seized nearly 2,900 kg of explosive-making material, including assault rifles, pistols, and bomb components. The searches were launched after the arrest of Dr Muzamil Shakeel (35), a doctor from Pulwama who taught at Al-Falah University.

During a raid at a room allegedly rented by Shakeel on Saturday, authorities found 12 suitcases and a bucket packed with explosives, 20 timers, batteries, remote controls, 5 kg of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set. Police suspect that laboratory spaces at the university may have been used to synthesise advanced explosives such as RDX, as per the TOI report.

What is Al-Falah University, and when was it established?

Al-Falah University was established in 2014 and received recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2015. The private university operates under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and is spread across a 70-acre campus in Dhauj, Faridabad (Haryana). It holds an ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC and offers a range of academic and professional programmes.

Courses and facilities offered at the university

The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral programmes in diverse disciplines such as:

-Engineering and Technology

-Management and Commerce

-Education and Humanities

-Computer Science and Law

-Medical and Allied Health Sciences

The campus houses separate hostels for boys and girls, a residential complex for staff and doctors, and a 650-bed Al-Falah Hospital, which functions under the School of Medical Sciences and Research Center.

Institutions run by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust

Apart from the university, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust operates several other educational institutions, including:

-Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology

-Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology

-Al-Falah School of Education and Training

-Al-Falah School of Commerce and Management

-Al-Falah School of Paramedical and Health Sciences

-Al-Falah School of Physical and Molecular Sciences

Blast near Red Fort triggers high alert hours after explosives recovery

According to reports, over nine people were killed and 20 were injured in a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The explosion occurred at 6:52 PM in a Hyundai i20, leaving the area strewn with debris and mangled vehicles.

Authorities have imposed a high alert in Delhi, and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked following forensic evidence suggesting possible terror links.

