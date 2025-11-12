 PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meet At His Delhi Residence Over Red Fort Blast - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence. The meeting comes two days after a powerful blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 13 people and left 20 others injured. The meeting will reportedly start shortly.

Visuals showed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arriving at Prime Minister Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting.

Earlier in the day, shortly after returning from a two-day visit to Bhutan, PM Modi drove directly from the airport to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in central Delhi to meet those injured in Monday’s explosion.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" PM Modi said on X, sharing the pictures from the visit.

Delhi Airport’s T3 Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Mail

Notably, a bomb threat was reported at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 at around 4 p.m. on November 12. According to report, the fire department later confirmed it was a hoax. After the threat was received, precautionary checks were conducted at all locations.

PM Modi Vows Justice

PM Modi on Tuesday said that people behind the Delhi car blast that killed 12 people and injured over 20 would not be spared. While speaking at Bhutan's Thimphu, PM Modi said that conspirators of the blast would be brought to justice.

Arrests and Ongoing Probe

Seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, with three doctors from Faridabad’s Al-Falah University taken into custody on Tuesday.

Officials said further forensic testing and interrogation are underway to determine the full extent of the network and whether the blast was linked to the explosives seized earlier in the day.

