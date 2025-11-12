What Does High Voter Turnout Mean To Bihar? |

Patna: Bihar created a history in the 2025 assembly elections by registering a record overall voter turnout of 66.91 percent across the two phases, triggering speculations whether NDA or the INDIA bloc would benefit from it.

The revised data from the Election commission of India suggests a provisional turnout of 69.1 percent, which is almost 12 percentage points higher than 2020. The turnout of women voters is estimated at 71.6 percent, which is also close to 12 percentage points more than the 59.7 percent recorded in 2020. On the other hand, 62.8 percent male voters exercised their franchise this time against 54.45 percent male voter turnout.

What does high female voter turnout mean?

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar has created a caste-neutral constituency of women by taking a number of steps for them since he came to power in 2005. These include 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayats and urban local bodies, bicycle and uniform scheme for girl students, 35 percent reservation in government jobs and the latest Rs 10,000 for them under the Mukhyamntri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. NDA`s streak of victories in assembly polls since 2005, barring 2015 when Nitish contested the election with RJD, is also attributed to Nitish`s several pro-women measures.

To counter it in this election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also promised if his party and the INDIA bloc came to power, Jeevika Community Mobiliser (CM) workers would be made permanent government employees with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

“So higher voter turnout may largely favour NDA but there is also an undeniable fact that Tejashwi`s promise has also gained traction among women,” remarked a political analyst Indrajit Singh.

Muslim-dominated seats record remarkable rise in voter turnout

Muslim dominated seats in Seemanchal and Kosi regions recorded significant rise in the voter turnout. Kishanganj district recorded the highest voter turnout at 78.16 percent.Kishanganj Sadar seat recorded a turnout of 79.93 percent, an increase of 19.07 percent from 2020. Similarly, Katihar (77.93 percent) follows next with an increase of 13.26 percent and 12.20 percent in Kochadhaman (76.84 percent).

In the Kosi region, Kasba witnessed the highest voter turnout of 81.74 percent followed by Purnia at 79.95 percent. However, Purnia registered the sharpest increase (21.14 percent) of voter turnout among the 32 Muslim-dominated seats in Bihar.

Reacting to higher Muslim voter turnout, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Bihar secretary Dr Anwarul Huda said that Muslims got further disenchanted with Nitish after his stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill and also on other issues related to Muslims including non-appointment of Urdu teachers in government schools. Muslims stepped out from their houses in droves and cast their votes against the present dispensation, he remarked.

On the other hand, another Muslim leader claimed that a section of Muslims had still trust in Nitish as he had taken several initiatives for their development including erection of boundary walls around grave yards