‘Where Was Rahul Gandhi During Delhi Blast?’: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal Attacks Congress Leader

Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal (L) & Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Patna: Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his whereabouts during the recent Delhi blast and criticising him for not speaking openly against terrorism.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi where he was when this incident took place? I got to know he went out of India along with Priyanka Gandhi as well... Also, why doesn't he speak openly against terrorism?" Jaiswal said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On #BiharElection2025 Exit Polls, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal says, "People have faith in NDA government, and this is also due to PM Modi's special package for Bihar and his vision of Viksit Bihar... People don't want Jungle Raaj back in Bihar..."… pic.twitter.com/pZmc8x0GVy — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

He further slammed the Congress leader, speculating whether he has any connections with individuals attempting to harm national security.

"He comes to gather and ask for votes but disappears during a terror attack on the nation... He raises questions on the army and the security agencies, does he have any relations with those who want to destroy the country?... Either he must stay with the nation or against it," he added.

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort in Delhi, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, causing damage to nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jaiswal also commented on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, asserting that people do not want the return of "Jungle Raj" in the state and continue to place their faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"People have faith in the NDA government, and this is also due to PM Modi's special package for Bihar and his vision of Viksit Bihar... People don't want Jungle Raaj back in Bihar," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. They predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on November 11. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)